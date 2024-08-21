Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $955,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

