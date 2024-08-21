Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Progyny alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.