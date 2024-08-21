Prom Trading 8% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Prom has a total market cap of $105.62 million and $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00009616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.67 or 0.99993972 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.55672514 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $4,543,468.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

