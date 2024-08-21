ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.50

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $102.03, with a volume of 302027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

