Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.44. 4,586,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day moving average of $353.44. The stock has a market cap of $367.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

