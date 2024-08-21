Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Raised by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $154.12 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Carvana by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,456,236 shares of company stock valued at $305,616,285. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

