Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Decreased by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

NYSE TEL opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $693,985,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

