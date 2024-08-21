Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

BECN stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -135.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

