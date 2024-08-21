Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

