Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

