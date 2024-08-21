Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Decreased by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

BOS stock opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$108.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -5.04%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

