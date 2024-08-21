Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Annovis Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Annovis Bio in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

