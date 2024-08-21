Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspirato in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($5.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $4,579,979.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,979.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc acquired 1,335,271 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,979.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $145,712. Corporate insiders own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

