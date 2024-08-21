Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspirato in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($5.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.11.
In other Inspirato news, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $4,579,979.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,979.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc acquired 1,335,271 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,979.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $145,712. Corporate insiders own 34.23% of the company’s stock.
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
