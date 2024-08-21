Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of MGY opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

