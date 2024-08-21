Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Increased by Zacks Research

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $77.18 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

