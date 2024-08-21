Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.60.

TSE CAE opened at C$24.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.06.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

