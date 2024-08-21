Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

CWT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $54.52 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,344 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after buying an additional 1,031,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $141,590 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

