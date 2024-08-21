Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.