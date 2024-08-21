Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Raised by Analyst

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.05 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $149,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

