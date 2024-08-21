Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.85 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $56.85 million and $6.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001527 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

