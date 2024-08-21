Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.08 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

