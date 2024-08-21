RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.40. 57,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $176.04 and a one year high of $246.85.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.