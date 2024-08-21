Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scilex Holding’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Scilex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Scilex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Scilex in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Scilex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $241.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Scilex has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Scilex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

