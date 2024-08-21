Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.30.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $356.98 on Monday. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

