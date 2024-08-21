Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Shares of QSR opened at $71.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,551,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,097,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after buying an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

