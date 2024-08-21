Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.19) on Wednesday. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.70 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.48). The stock has a market cap of £128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,934.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,409.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,253.12.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
