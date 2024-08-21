RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,236. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.