Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 6,568,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 42,246,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

