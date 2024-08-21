ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1086745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.0526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

