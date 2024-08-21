ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1086745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK
ROK Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.0526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ROK Resources Company Profile
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ROK Resources
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.