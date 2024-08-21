Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $261.09. 4,592,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,774 shares of company stock valued at $36,412,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

