Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 164,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,963. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

