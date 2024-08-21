Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 407,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 302,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

