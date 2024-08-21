Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.24. 25,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

