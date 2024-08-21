Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,917. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

