Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $23,710.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. 6,799,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

