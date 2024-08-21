Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $2,647.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.56 or 0.04356839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00039028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,860,216,393 coins and its circulating supply is 1,839,536,570 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

