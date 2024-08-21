scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.94% from the company’s current price.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,205,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 752,005 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 497,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216,122 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.