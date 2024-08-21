SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 28,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,396. The company has a market cap of $829.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

