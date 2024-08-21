SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:URI traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

