SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 97,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 272,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

