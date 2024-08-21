SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 2,490,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,997,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.