SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

