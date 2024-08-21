SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96,209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

