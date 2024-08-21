SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 260,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

