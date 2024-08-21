SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 546,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

