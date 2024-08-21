SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,678 shares of company stock worth $27,388,494. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 1,298,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

