SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

