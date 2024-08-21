SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 1,506,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

