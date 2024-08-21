SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ONEOK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

OKE traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $87.34. 293,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $88.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

