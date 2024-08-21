Security National Bank Has $10.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.15. 6,639,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
